GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of GitLab worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GitLab by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GitLab by 64.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in GitLab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GitLab by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 118,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at $25,352,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123 over the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

