Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.27. 1,100,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,390,700 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

