The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 3,058,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,812,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.