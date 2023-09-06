Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Allstate by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,972. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

