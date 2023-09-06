Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,551,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $294.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

