Crewe Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

LRCX stock traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $692.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $663.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.09. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.