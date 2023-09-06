Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,531,102. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $773.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock worth $12,268,831 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

