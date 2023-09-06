Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in Walmart by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 10,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,036,360 shares of company stock worth $1,245,440,409. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,903. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

