Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $7.24 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.07. 338,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.