Argent Trust Co Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

