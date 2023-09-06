MML Investors Services LLC Has $29.02 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 99,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.9% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 32,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 84,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4 %

BMY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. 3,329,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

