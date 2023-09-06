Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 492 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $406.70. The company had a trading volume of 259,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $441.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.06 and its 200 day moving average is $387.79.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,289 shares of company stock worth $7,687,720 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.