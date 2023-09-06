Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE LUG traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,481. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$19.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.32.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$403,795.00. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.