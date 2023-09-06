Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Align Technology worth $21,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.15. The company had a trading volume of 184,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,120. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.