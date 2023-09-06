Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 321 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,271. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

