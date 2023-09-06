Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $156.02. 203,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,713. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $174.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

