Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $135.93 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $135,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,432,000 after acquiring an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,362,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.9% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 53,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $8,125,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.85. 1,060,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,176,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

