Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.91 Billion Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 239,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.00% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,911,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.93. 45,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,483. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.