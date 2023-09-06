Girard Partners LTD. Has $282,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 411.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. 213,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,449. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.52. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

