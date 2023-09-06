Argent Trust Co Buys 1,148 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.26. 234,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.34.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

