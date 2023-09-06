Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

AVGO stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $870.49. 705,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,686. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $875.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $748.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $359.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $843.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

