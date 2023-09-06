Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.10. 89,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.13. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

