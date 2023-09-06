Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.27. 353,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

