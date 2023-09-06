MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. 651,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

