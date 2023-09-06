SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 96.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 74,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,514. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $812.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,674.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 14,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $217,207.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,746.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Talarico acquired 20,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,442 shares of company stock valued at $819,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. B. Riley started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

