PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 28,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

