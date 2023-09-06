Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.09. The company had a trading volume of 856,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,198. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,051 shares of company stock worth $17,712,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

