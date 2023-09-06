MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. 494,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.94 and a 12 month high of $177.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.