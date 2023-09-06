Callodine Capital Management LP Purchases 13,763 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 5.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. 494,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.94 and a 52-week high of $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

