Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $286.94. The stock had a trading volume of 225,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

