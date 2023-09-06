Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Cool Trading Up 1.2 %

Cool stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 50,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.66. Cool has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Cool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

