John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HEQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

