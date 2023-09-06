John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of HEQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.98.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
