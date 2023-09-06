Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.