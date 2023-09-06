Argent Trust Co Acquires 2,817 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.49. 1,400,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.