Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $910,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

