Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 59,107 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after buying an additional 1,319,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after buying an additional 1,259,961 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 728,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,345. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

