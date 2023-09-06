BTIG Research Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $191.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

ZS opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

