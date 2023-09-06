Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. 275,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,852. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.