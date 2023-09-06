Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.91. 721,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

