The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.13. The stock had a trading volume of 425,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.