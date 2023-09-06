Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 145.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

