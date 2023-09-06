Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $10.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,133.98. 45,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,970.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,729.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.