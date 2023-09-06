Girard Partners LTD. Has $250,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in General Electric by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in General Electric by 33.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.91. 721,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,713. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

