SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $92,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $49,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

