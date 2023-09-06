Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

