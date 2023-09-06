Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABT
Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.