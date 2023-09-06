Aureus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,016 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,091,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,386,010. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

