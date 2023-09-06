Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.81. 830,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $561.93. The firm has a market cap of $526.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

