Periscope Capital Inc. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,662 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.82% of Yotta Acquisition worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YOTA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YOTA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

