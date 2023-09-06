MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,396,310,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.74. 18,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.