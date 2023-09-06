Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

